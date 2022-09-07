2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist could have a bigger role with the Chicago Cubs organization in 2023.

Zobrist is currently serving as an ambassador for the Cubs organization. If the Chicago Cubs front office has its way, he will join the Cubs in a more expanded role.

Ben Zobrist Could Be Coming Back to the Cubs Organization in Some Capacity https://t.co/jGjs5dVcid — Charles Newcomb (@Charles18183210) September 7, 2022

Cubs' Jed Hoyer Explores Ben Zobrist Return in Baseball Ops Role https://t.co/X2BgFR4csK — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) September 7, 2022

According to Jed Hoyer, there’s one big reason why the Cubs want to keep him around in a bigger capacity starting after this season. Hoyer believes Ben Zobrist’s journey as a player gives him a good perspective on the game.

“He’s got a real fresh perspective on baseball, for a lot of reasons,” Hoyer added. “His versatility gives him a really fresh perspective. He was a little bit of an older prospect, a little bit more self-made than some guys; that’s a really nice perspective. And he was a switch-hitter. And I don’t think the game came as easy to him as some; he really grinded and prepared unbelievably well.” “I think there’s a lot of value in having him around.”

The reaction to this on social media has so far been universally positive. Born in Eureka, Illinois it was a dream come true for Ben Zobrist to play for the Chicago Cubs. Winning the MVP on that 2016 Championship Team made him not only a Cubs legend but an Illinois legend. I for one think he would bring incredible value to a team that’s trying to build the next championship squad.

