A fan was thrown down three rows of bleachers during a Cubs game at Wrigley Field

As the MLB season comes to a close, fans are starting to get frustrated with their teams, knowing that the chances of making the postseason at this point are slim. This was the case with the Chicago Cubs during their game last night against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been having a rough 2022 season, going 53-70 so far. Last night was no different, when they lost 13-3 against the Cardinals.

The outcome caused two fans seated in the bleachers to brawl it out. It is unclear what exactly started the fight, but the footage shows one fan get thrown down three rows of bleachers. Fans tried to separate them before multiple security guards raced to the scene to restore order. The man who fell down the bleachers got up seemingly uninjured, but footage shows another man who was involved was bleeding from his eye area. Meanwhile, other fans looked on with confusion and concern, and one poor disappointed guy can be seen clinging onto what appeared to be an attempt to start a beer snake.

Check out the video below:

Ummmm, there is no fighting in the bleachers. Am I right @SonRanto?! @maitaiguy0 trying to keep the peace #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Fgv2pe7bgi — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) August 24, 2022

The fight quickly de-escalated once security arrived on the scene, and it still remains unknown whether any arrests have been made. Needless to say, the bleachers are Wrigley Field are always filled with excitement.

