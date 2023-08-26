The Cubs bullpen takes a huge hit with Michael Fulmer landing on the IL.

There was going to be a roster move made with the arrival of Jordan Wicks, but this wasn’t what was expected.

Michael Fulmer has been put on 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. That’s the corresponding move for Jordan Wicks’ call up ahead of his start tonight at Pirates. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 26, 2023

Montemurro would go on to say in a later tweet that Michael Fulmer’s forearm tightness has been plaguing him for some time now. He’d been trying to manage the discomfort during off days, but as time has gone on it hasn’t been reacting as well as it had initially. Manager David Ross hopes it will just be the 15-day minimum stint.

This comes at a very inopportune time as he has been one of their best high-leverage relievers as of late. Michael Fulmer had pitched to a 4.47 ERA over 56.1 in games and struck out 63 in the process. Prior to his rough outing this week in Detroit, he had given up just 4 runs in his prior 14 appearances. His absence will cause Ross and the Cubs to rely more on guys like Daniel Palencia and Jose Cuas to get big outs late in games.

