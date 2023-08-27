Jordan Wicks’ Dazzling 9-K Debut Makes History in Win

Offensive Outburst in the Middle Innings Also Earns Jordan Wicks His First MLB Win

It was a debut to remember for southpaw Jordan Wicks. The former Kansas State product was called up to start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, replacing the struggling Drew Smyly in the rotation. With his family and friends in attendance for the occasion, Jordan Wicks put together a historic performance, one that’s been done in only three prior instances in Cubs history.

.@jordan_wicks99 is the fourth Cubs pitcher since 1901 to strikeout at least nine in an @MLB debut. He joins the company of Thomas Diamond, Dutch Ruether and Mark Prior. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nW6HorO2Fo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023

Wicks became the fourth person in the history of the franchise to strike out nine or more batters in their Major League debut, joining Dutch Ruether, Mark Prior, and Thomas Diamond. Both Ruether & Prior, coincidently, achieved their feats against the Pirates as well. Ruether struck out nine hitters in a complete game victory on April 13, 1917. Prior picked up 10 strikeouts in six innings of two run baseball on May 22, 2002. Diamond’s 10 strikeout effort came on August 3, 2010, against the Milwaukee Brewers. Though Wicks ended up pitching brilliantly tonight, it didn’t appear that was the case from the start.

Pirates’ 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes sent Wicks’ second career pitch 384 feet for a home run. Following a single from LF Bryan Reynolds and a walk to DH Andrew McCutchen, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy made a mound visit to settle down the Cubs’ 2021 First Round Draft Pick. From there, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way, with Wicks retiring the final 15 batters he faced to complete five innings on the night, earning his first MLB win.

He got plenty of run support in his debut too. Both Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs each, with the bulk of them coming in the five-run fifth inning that broke open the game. Cody Bellinger also drove in two runs as his resurgent 2023 season continues.

Overall, memories were made Saturday night, and ones that’ll last a lifetime for Jordan Wicks and those who’ve supported him throughout his baseball career.

Cubs add on five in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/qeUsvI7r7w — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023

