Cubs make flurry of roster moves for Sept. 1 deadline

The Chicago Cubs have made a series of roster moves for the September 1 deadline.

According to the MLB, the changes include:

Right hand pitcher Adrian Sampson and left hand pitcher Justin Steele reinstated from the restricted list

Substitute right hand pitcher Jeremiah Estrada returned to Triple-A Iowa then selected from Iowa

Infielder David Bote recalled from Iowa

Substitute left hand pitcher returned to Iowa

Left hand pitcher Wade Miley transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Sampson, 30, has a 3.97 ERA in 14 games for the Cubs this season. Over two campaigns with Chicago, he has posted a 3.56 Era with a 2-6 record, 25 walks, and 78 strikeouts over 24 games.

Steele, 27, has a 3.18 ERA over 24 starts for Chicago in 2022. He has the second-lowest ERA in the majors since July 22, with a 0.98 ERA. He was selected by Chicago during the fifth round of the 2014 draft out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi, and has had 185 strikeouts over 44 games since making his major league debut with the Cubs last season.

Estrada, 23, made his major league debut on August 30 in Toronto. He has a 1.30 ERA, 20 walks, and 78 strikeouts out of 34 games. He was selected by the cubs in 2017 out of Palm Desert, California, and has 9 saves in 52 major league games.

Bote, 29, has played in 20 games for Iowa since August 4, and has a .224 batting average. He began this season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from surgery on his left shoulder, but was brought back onto the active roster on June 24. Since then, he has had one home run and three runs batted in over 21 games. He made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2018, and since then he has a total of 42 doubles, 5 triples, 33 home runs, and 141 runs batted in over 364 games.

Little, 26, made his major league debut with Steele on August 30 in Toronto. Little was the Cubs’ first-round selection in the 2017 draft, and is 10-19 with a 4.61 ERA and 4 saves over 95 minor league games.

Miley, 35, was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 due to a left shoulder injury. He has made five rehab starts since July 29, and has made four starts for Chicago this season.

The Sept. 1 deadline allowed teams to expand their rosters to 28 players, with a pitcher limit at 14. At the moment, the Cubs are at the maximum amount of pitcher, with Estrada factoring in as the 14th pitcher.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE