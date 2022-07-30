Chicago started their trade deadline season by shipping reliever Chris Martin to LA

Last season, the Cubs traded away eight players at the trade deadline. With the deadline approaching on Tuesday, GM Jed Hoyer started another deadline where the Cubs should be sellers. First to go is reliever Chris Martin. The 35-year old pitcher was traded to the LA Dodgers in exchange for utility man Zach McKinstry.

Martin joined Chicago on a one-year deal this past off-season after winning the World Series with Atlanta. He appeared in 34 games (limited due to injury), putting up a subpar 4.31 ERA out of the pen. LA needed another bullpen arm as they are facing several injuries including Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol. The veteran Martin will give manager Dave Roberts another veteran arm to turn to.

All right – the Cubs' Martin for McKinstry trade is officially official. https://t.co/rhG2QQLlOr — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) July 30, 2022

McKinstry is a 27-year old swiss army knife and under club control until 2027. He’s had playing time at second, third, short, and all three outfield spots. The concern is the numbers. McKinstry has not found success at the big league level (.210 batting average). However, he has proven he can tear it up at Triple-A (.323 AVG over three seasons). With no more minor league options next season, it looks as though McKinstry will get playing time this season with the Cubs to show us what he’s got. A change of scenery could also benefit McKinstry. Additionally, with more trades looming, the Cubs can use his versatility.

Other bullpen names to keep an eye on are closer David Robertson and set-up man Mychal Givens.

Best of luck in LA, Chris.

