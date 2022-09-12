The return of Dak Prescott could be when the Bears travel to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys were once again hyped up prior to the 2022 season. Their first challenge was against the GOAT Tom Brady and the stacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas got manhandled 19-3 but that was not even the worst part. QB Dak Prescott fractured his thumb in the fourth quarter that required surgery. It was a successful surgery that took place earlier today. He will be sidelined 6-8 weeks.

Now, with that return timetable in mind, Prescott is eyeing a return against the Bears on October 30th. However, if he is not ready to go, he will get an extra two weeks rest with a bye week following the Bears matchup.

Dak Prescott is looking at a possible return for either the Oct 30 game vs the #Bears or after the bye, Nov. 13 against the #Packers. https://t.co/KRmADXTOSt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

The Cowboys will have a tough time replacing Dak but this surely won’t be the first time where he missed significant time. For now, Cooper Rush looks like the starter, however, Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy says the team will look at other options.

Dak Prescott could be out until November 😢 So… just saying… pic.twitter.com/jqU0HRPVjy — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 12, 2022

Whichever QB the Bears end up facing, they’ll have to be ready for it. If Dak Prescott suits up, best believe there will be a lot of media attention. Time will tell what type of Dallas team awaits the Bears in a week eight clash.

