Chicago Bears Pro Bowl player set to see more of the sideline after terrible start: Report

The Chicago Bears are set to make a switch to the offense after a dreadful start to the rushing attack. The Bears have just 218 rushing yards in three games, 67 of those yards belong to Caleb Williams.

That production wasn’t what the Bears expected after signing D’Andre Swift in free agency this offseason. Swift was coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

D’Andre Swift has been awful to start the season

Swift has had a knack for running backward this season, and he has just 68 yards on 37 carries, averaging just 1.8 yards per rush. His offensive line hasn’t helped, but second-year running back Roschon Johnson put up more efficient numbers (30 yards on eight carries) against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

According to a report Wednesday from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bears are expected to give Johnson an “extended” role against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Watch for Bears running back Roschon Johnson to possibly get an extended look this week,” Fowler wrote. “Chicago has struggled mightily to run the ball and turned to Johnson, more of a bruiser, for eight carries in Week 3 vs. the Colts. The Bears need to get downhill faster.”

The Chicago Bears are paying a third-down RB $8 million per year

Swift is more of a finesse runner than Johnson. With the Bears issues on the offensive line, Swift is a better option for the passing game than the rushing attack.

Many analysts, including Bill Belichick, thought the Bears made a mistake this offseason when they signed Swift to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Frankly, that’s a lot of money to give a third down back.

But when you don’t invest in the offensive line…

