All three of the Cubs nominees, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, and Ian Happ, bring home NL Gold Glove Awards.

Sunday night’s Gold Glove announcement was chock-full of Chicago Cubs:

Golden hour! For the first time in Cubs franchise history, three players have earned Gold Glove Awards in the same season. pic.twitter.com/KTHhIcC26c — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 6, 2023

The Cubs team defense was vastly improved in ‘23 and it seems the league noticed as for the first time in team history the Cubs have three Gold Glove winners in Hoerner, Swanson, and Happ.

This was Nico Hoerner’s second nomination but his first win. After manning shortstop last year, he took over the keystone with the addition of Swanson and he looked like a natural from day one. Among NL 2B, Nico Hoerner was 3rd in outs above average, first in defensive runs saved, and led all MLB in assists.

This years Gold Glove makes it back to back for Dansby Swanson. His defense was much hyped before arriving on the Northside and it’s easy to see why as he was great all season. He was first among all shortstops in defensive runs saved, led all MLB fielders in outs above average, and first among all shortstops in overall defensive rating.

Just like Swanson, this makes it two in a row for Ian Happ who has settled in very nicely as the everyday left fielder after coming up as an infielder. He led all left fielders in assists, range runs above average, and was tied for the most games played.

What’s the best thing about all these awards for the Cubs? This should just be the start of the great defense for the Cubs with all these guys locked up for years to come. The future is bright onthe Northside of Chicago.

