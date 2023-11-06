BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs have fired David Ross and hired Craig Counsell as new manager

The Chicago Cubs have replaced David Ross as their manager and have hired former Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

The Chicago Cubs are hiring Craig Counsell as their manager, sources tell ESPN. A blockbuster move for Chicago, which had David Ross as their manager but will now go with Counsell, who had spent the previous decade with their division rival Milwaukee. @Ken_Rosenthal was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

This is an absolutely massive move for the Cubs since Counsell has coached division rival Milwaukee Brewers since 2015. In his past nine years as the manager of the Brewers, Counsell has compiled a 707-625 record while making the playoffs five times. He also finished second in NL manager of the year voting in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

In a season where the Chicago Cubs should’ve made the playoffs, it was clear something needed to change. Most fans might’ve expected a couple free-agency moves to acquire some better bats or relief arms, but no one saw the hiring of Craig Counsell coming, nonetheless the firing of David Ross.

David Ross was hired as the manager for the 2020 season. Ross has long been known to have a good relationship with the Cubs organization after being a player on the 2016 World Series team. It is unclear what Ross’ next move is, but many speculate he will become a MLB analyst and/or sports TV personality.

The signing of Counsell could also have big free-agency implications for the team. It’s clear that the Cubs are just a couple pieces away from potentially become a World Series caliber team. With the signing of Counsell, who is regarded as one of the best coaches in the MLB, this may be a big selling point to land free agents. You can’t tell me playing for Craig Counsell in Chicago wouldn’t be attractive for a guy like Shohei Ohtani.

As for Counsell’s contract, he will sign a five-year contract worth 40 million dollars. Making him the highest paid manager in the league.

Craig Counsell’s Cubs deal is the largest managerial salary in history by average salary — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2023

