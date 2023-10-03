Jed Hoyer was ‘very pleased’ with David Ross’ work in Cubs’ 83-79 season

Cubs head of baseball operations Jed Hoyer lauded manager David Ross on Tuesday for his leadership and work in the team recently concluded 83-79 season, which ended in disappointment as the team collapsed in the final weeks of the season, allowing them to miss out on a postseason place.

Ross, who recently finished his fourth season as Cubs manager, has one year left on his contract, and Jed Hoyer said the team was “very pleased” with his performance in 2023.

According to Jed Hoyer “I was very pleased with Rossy this year,” Hoyer said at his season-ending press conference. “The things I mentioned before, coming from being 10 (games) under and sort of maintaining not only the competitiveness but also never having the team focus on individual stuff. It was always about the team. We never lost that. Creating that type of culture is incredibly difficult, and he does a fantastic job of that.”

Jed Hoyer on manager David Ross: "I was very pleased with Rossy this year. … If there are things we disagree with or things that we can do better, he's very openminded to that. He's constantly trying to improve. But ultimately we're very pleased with the job he did this year." — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) October 3, 2023

Ross has led the Cubs to a 262-284 (.480) record over the last four seasons. Externally, Ross was frequently chastised for his in-game actions. And, while Hoyer was critical of Ross’ dependence on bunting just last week, he thought Ross made good in-game judgments overall.

Ross signed a three-year contract extension prior to the 2022 season. That deal also has an option for 2025, according to reports. It is not clear whether the team would pick up that deal or not.

The 2024 season will be a very important one for Ross as the team will certainly have bigger goals than just getting to the playoffs. It will be up to Ross and the team to deliver and avoid missing out like they did during the 2023 season. A down season for Ross could mean his tenure would be over after that, if it were to happen.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE