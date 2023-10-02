We’re just one day into the off-season, but already we have some juicy Cubs rumors.

Earlier in the season there had been some Pete Alonso to the Cubs rumors. Once again, his name has come up:

Bruce Levine said on 670 The Score tonight the Cubs “are going to do everything they can” to trade for Pete Alonso, and added they would like to pair Alonso *with* Cody Bellinger — Locked On Cubs (@LockedOnCubs) October 3, 2023

It seems like the Cubs are really looking to be a legit contender in 2024 with this moves they’d like to make. Of course, it might not be as easy as they’d like with the Mets’ new President of Baseball Ops, David Stearns, saying Alonso will be at first base for New York come opening day. And, of course, Bellinger will be a highly sought after FA.

With that said, this is exactly the type of stuff a fan wants to hear and see about. After a season that came to a sad ending, the team is already thinking about how to build a better team next season.

Pete Alonso would be a great pickup as the first base was a weak spot most of the season before Bellinger started playing most days. He has already slugged nearly 200 home runs in his career and would add some needed middle-of-the-order slugging.

Resigning Bellinger also being a top priority is great news as well. Cody had an amazing year as a Cub and has said how he loves being there. At just 28, there should be plenty more great years left for him. Maybe there isn’t much truth to these rumors, but if they are true, 2024 could be a great season on the Northside.

