After a bounce back 2023 campaign, the Cubs are bringing Kyle Hendricks back in 2024 after picking up his option.

The longest-tenured Cub will remain in the Northside of Chicago for at least one more season:

Cubs news: The team is exercising its 2024 option on starter Kyle Hendricks, sources tell ESPN. He’ll make $16.5 million next year. The move was expected, especially so after Marcus Stroman opted out of his deal yesterday. The longest tenured Cub is back for his 11th season. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 5, 2023

Just one year ago it was up in the air if Kyle Hendricks would be able to toe the rubber again as a Cub. Now, he has proven he still has plenty left in the tank as the team will be bringing him back to pitch for them again in 2024.

A capsule tear in his right shoulder ended his 2022 season early and forced him to a late start in 2023, but he had his best season since 2020. In 24 starts, he went 6-8 in 137 innings with a 3.74 ERA, 3.81 FIP,while striking out 93 and walking just 27. He was also in at least the 90th percentile in all of the league in walk rate, hard-hit rate, average exit velocity, and chase percentage

He might not be the guy he once was, but he is still a serviceable MLB starter and will be a key cog in the 2024 rotation, especially after Marcus Stroman decided to hit free agency. Even with Kyle Hendricks’ retention, the Cubs should still be players with other big-time pitchers. This is a good day to be a Cubs fan.

