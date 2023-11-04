Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has made a decision on his future with the team after deciding to opt out of his contract.

Marcus Stroman’s future with the Chicago Cubs seems to have been decided after he surprisingly decided to take the player option opt out for his contract for the 2024 season.

Confirming -Marcus Stroman has exercised his option to walk away from his $21 million ,2024 contract. @JonHeyman first report. @670TheScore we discuss the move. 312 644 6767. Inside the Clubhouse until 11AM. @steverosenbloom follows us. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) November 4, 2023

Stroman battled a fractured rib cartilage injury the last half of the season. Marcus Stroman started the season on a tear helping the Cubs rotation lead the league in ERA to start the season.

After his rib injury however, it was widely predicted that Stroman would take the money he has in Chicago rather than opt out. The move is a bit of a surprise as Marcus Stroman likely won’t get that much money on the open market.

The move leaves a gaping hole at the top of the Cubs’ rotation and means they’ll likely have to look into free agency to fill the void at the top of the rotation.

