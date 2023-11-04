Trending
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman to opt out of deal for 2024

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has made a decision on his future with the team after deciding to opt out of his contract.

Marcus Stroman’s future with the Chicago Cubs seems to have been decided after he surprisingly decided to take the player option opt out for his contract for the 2024 season.

Stroman battled a fractured rib cartilage injury the last half of the season.  Marcus Stroman started the season on a tear helping the Cubs rotation lead the  league in ERA to start the season.  

After his rib injury however, it was widely predicted that Stroman would take the money he has in Chicago rather than opt out.  The move is a bit of a surprise as Marcus Stroman likely won’t get that much money on the open market.

The move leaves a gaping hole at the top of the Cubs’ rotation and means they’ll likely have to look into free agency to fill the void at the top of the rotation.

 

 

