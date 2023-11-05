The Chicago Cubs need help from Shohei Ohtani after losing Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman to player opt out options before the 2024 season.

The Chicago Cubs are the sleeper pick to land perhaps the greatest free agent player in the history of baseball with Shohei Ohtani set to hit the open market. Shohei Ohtani may be the players the Cubs have been eyeing to spend their money on for the last few years and why not, he’s an All-Star at two key positions of need.

According to reports from USA Today several MLB general managers feel the Chicago Cubs will be squarely in the race to land Shohei Ohtani. Here is what Bob Nightengale wrote on the situation:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the overwhelming favorites to sign Ohtani.

The Chicago Cubs are the sleeper pick, several GMs say, particularly with $43 million coming off their books with the expiration of Jason Heyward’s contract and Marcus Stroman opting out.

The Boston Red Sox, with new GM Craig Breslow, are expected to be heavily considered.

The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers will all make strong pushes.

The Chicago Cubs have the money for Shohei Ohtani

The Cubs were already slotted to pay Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman a combined $46-million for the 2024 season, that’s money that should already be in play for Ohtani because he can fill both positions for the Cubs.

Shohei Ohtani is not expected to pitch in 2024 after elbow surgery but he will DH and then be available to pitch thereafter. His value is such that the Cubs will have to make a strong push to land him over the Dodgers, Red Sox, Rangers etc. But the Cubs have the need they have the money they only need the desire to land him.

With the first slate of winter meetings set to kick off this week in Scottsdale, free agency and trade talk is going to be a high priority to focus on.

