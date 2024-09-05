Chicago Bears release veteran WR with injury settlement

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears parted ways with a wide receiver who had been with the team in 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, a preseason injury knocked him out of contention for a spot on this year’s 53-man roster.

The injury might have been a key reason why Velus Jones Jr. and DeAndre Carter made the 53-man roster.

The Chicago Bears had a few WRs on the bubble at camp

The Bears had a competitive wide receiver battle in training camp for the WR5 and WR6 positions. Collin Johnson dominated the Houston Texans with two touchdown receptions in the Bears’ first preseason game, but an injury would keep him sidelined for the next three games. He was re-signed to the practice squad.

Dante Pettis signed with the Bears in 2022 and had a significant role with the team. The former San Francisco 49ers second-round pick appeared in 17 games and started in seven games. He caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Pettis suffered an injury last year and was released last September.

Unfortunately, Pettis was placed on injured reserve in August.

Dante Pettis is set to be released from the Bears

Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Pettis reached an injury settlement with the Bears. He will be released from the team.

Pettis’ injury might have played a significant role in the Bears’ final 53-man roster. The Bears chose to keep both Velus Jones Jr. and DeAndre Carter. Jones will start the season as the primary kick returner. Carter will start as the Bears punt returner.

The Bears used Pettis as a punt returner in 2022. He has experience returning kickoffs in the NFL. His injury made it an easy choice to keep Carter, and maybe even Jones.

