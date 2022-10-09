Darnell Mooney makes a spectacular grab for the Chicago Bears in Sunday’s Week 5 game in Minnesota

Sunday in Minnesota hasn’t been too kind for the Chicago Bears as they fell behind 21-3 against the Vikings in Week 5.

But with time winding down in the first half, Justin Fields found wide receiver Darnell Mooney down the field for a rare big play. And it was a hell of a catch by the wide receiver.

Fields unloaded a good throw and Mooney made an even better catch, grabbing it one-handed while diving to the ground. Check out the play below:

Mooney has been the lone bright spot for Chicago’s offense, along with Fields on Sunday. The play did lead to a David Montgomery touchdown run a few plays later as Chicago looks to climb closer in this one.

