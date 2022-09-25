Darnell Mooney was practicing on Soldier Field immediately following the Bears’ Week 3 win

Immediately after the Chicago Bears’ week 3 victory over the Houston Texans, wide receiver Darnell Mooney was seen on the field getting in some extra practice with a jug machine.

Darnell Mooney stuck around post game to catch passes from the jug machine DEDICATION. (Video credit: Andy Young) pic.twitter.com/VS6ZAMJV2Q — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) September 25, 2022

Although Mooney has not gotten off to the start Bears fans had hoped for, it is nice to see him continue to work on his game no matter what. Mooney caught just two of his six targets against the Texans today, which likely motivated him to get back out there so soon.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE