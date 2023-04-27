The Bears notched their starting right tackle on Thursday with Darnell Wright.

Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle out of Tennessee, was taken by the Chicago Bears as the No. 10 choice in the NFL draft.

Darnell Wright, a three-year starter at Tennessee, appeared in 15 games and totaled 892 snaps while surrendering no sacks and only eight pressures. The Bears selected Wright after trading down one pick with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

Immediately, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick raved about Wright on the ESPN broadcast of the draft, saying “(He) has the ability to be the best player in this draft.”

"I believe that this young man when it's all set and done has the ability to be the best player in this draft. He is big, mean, and nasty."

– Louis Riddick on the newest Chicago Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright (Via @espn) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright is a solid pick for the Bears. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 335 pounds. Despite this, he is an athletic, mobile lineman who runs the fourth-fastest 40-yard sprint (5.01s) among all possible NFL offensive tackles.

He’ll start right tackle straight away, opposite Braxton Jones, who started all 17 games at left tackle last season. They passed up the chance to choose Jalen Carter in order to address their most pressing need.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE