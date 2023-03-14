David Montgomery agrees to contract with NFC North rival

David Montgomery agrees to a new contract

The Chicago Bears appear to be letting running back David Montgomery walk this offseason. The Bears saw running back Khalil Herbert run the ball much better than Montgomery last season. Montgomery hinted that his time in Chicago was ending on social media. He’s now set to be a Bears rival.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Montgomery has agreed to be signed by the Detroit Lions.

Montgomery was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bears. He will finish his Bears career with 3,609 yards rushing and 26 rushing touchdowns, and an average of 3.9 yards per rush.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Lions are signing Montgomery to a three-year deal for $18 million.

The #Lions land one of the top backs on the market. It's a 3-year deal worth $18M, source said. https://t.co/Z0MW6a7iY7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

That’s not a ton of money that the Bears couldn’t match this offseason with their plethora of cap space. However, the Bears deemed that money could be spent in other, more efficient places. (It’s a lot of money for a pass blocking running back.) Bears fans are still waiting to see the funds go to an elite player in the trenches this offseason.

