David Montgomery goes down on the field with a knee and ankle injury. Byron Pringle is also doubtful to return with a knee injury.

David Montgomery is off to a strong start this season but just went down with an injury. Byron Pringle also left the field and headed to the locker room with an apparent injury.

#Bears RB David Montgomery is going from the blue medical tent to the locker room — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 25, 2022

Khalil Herbert checks in as his replacement. Herbert is more than a capable backup.

Montgomery is in the midst of a contract year and has struggled to remain healthy in the past.

Byron Pringle has struggled to remain healthy thus far as he missed most of training camp with a quad injury.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE