David Montgomery is still a question mark as the best running back option on the Bears in 2022.

David Montgomery is first on the depth chart but there are still doubts that he is the best option for the Bears within the new outside zone offensive scheme. According to reports, Montgomery may be sharing the ball a lot more than expected in the final year of his contract.

“The new staff seems to like David Montgomery just fine, but there is some skepticism about whether his style fits the new offense as well as [Khalil] Herbert’s does,”

Montgomery played very well in the final game of the preseason against the Browns. He tore off a big run that was called back as a result of a weak holding call. But he ran with anger which is the best version of David Montgomery the Bears are going to get.

That being said Montgomery’s lack of breakaway speed was also evident in the game against the Browns as he wasn’t able to pull away from defenders perhaps the way Herbert or Ebner has shown the ability to thus far.

Despite some of the skepticism surrounding Montgomery, he was named 98th overall amongt the top 100 players in the NFL as voted on by NFL players. He does play with a style that definitely endears him to Bears fans and probably GM Ryan Poles.

What seems to be keeping Montgomery the starter for now, is he has more consistent hands as a pass catcher out of the backfield. David Montgomery is also far and away the best blocker from the running back spot on the Bears roster at the moment. These were the two major things that were evident this preseason, Herbert struggled with drops and was a horrible blocker this preseason.

So for now Montgomery remains the starter, but he is going to have wind up losing production due to the depth the Bears have at the RB position heading into the 2022 season.

