David Montgomery had not practiced or played since his injury in week four

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his knee and ankle.

Bears’ RB David Montgomery was upgraded today to limited practice after not practicing Wednesday due to his ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2022

Montgomery sustained this injury in the first quarter of the Bears’ week three game with the Texans, and he also missed week four against the Giants. Montgomery was a limited participant in practice today, but he says he is feeling good.

“I’m always encouraged every opportunity I get to get around the guys and [was] super encouraged to be out there practicing with the guys today.”

Montgomery described himself as being day-to-day with an ankle injury, and that he will be a game-time decision versus the Vikings this Sunday.

