The Chicago Bulls biggest move this offseason was trading DeMar DeRozan

Six-time NBA All-Star pick DeMar DeRozan has left the Chicago Bulls to join the Sacramento Kings in a deal that sees Harrison Barnes move to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte switch to the Bulls, with the United Center franchise also receiving two second-round picks.

The 34-year-old DeRozan, who has spent the last three seasons in Chicago, was a free agent and secured a three-year deal worth $74 million. Dominican Republic-born Duarte spent a season in Sacramento, and the All-Rookie honoree from 2021/22 is another display of the Bulls’ efforts to push towards youth.

There has been a great deal of talk of Billy Donovan potentially leaving Chicago in recent months, but he has opted to stick it out with the Chicago Bulls, stating;

“I have not been contacted by anybody. I haven’t spoken to anybody,”

“My total commitment and focus is here to this team and to this group.”

“I’m happy here at this level,” he said. “I know I enjoy coaching, and I know I enjoy coaching in the NBA.” Donovan added.

As for DeMar DeRozan, it had appeared as if he had been pushing to remain with the Chicago Bulls, making his feelings on such a situation very clear only a couple of months ago when he commented;

“I love ownership. I love everything about the city and the franchise, top to bottom—the front office, the staff we have,” he said. “It’s one of those places that gives me motivation to see everybody get what they deserve and feel what winning is like again.

“You watch me, how hard I play, how hard I want to give success to this organization, this city, that’s my main focal point. I always want to finish a job. The last couple years have been tough with injuries and so many ups and downs.”

“But I always want to weather the storm and stick through whatever situation it is to make the most out of it, to make it even better. That’s always been my mindset and it’s my mindset going forward. How can I be here and make this a winning organization like when I first came?”

“They know it. Everybody knows my stance. I lay it down from this perspective: I want to come back.” DeRozan added.

Things changed with DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls

It seems, however, that those in positions of power have considered the situation differently and opted to allow the experienced campaigner to move on, all seemingly as part of an overall concerted push to a younger, fresher set-up.

Over the course of his three-season spell with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan played a part in the run to the postseason in his first season, only to fail to do so in each of his next two campaigns.

By all accounts, he had hoped for a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, his hometown team, but it wasn’t to be.

