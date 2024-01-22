One NBA executive says DeMar DeRozan has “first-round value”

Most of the trade talk surrounding the Bulls this season has been focused on guard Zach LaVine. The new sentiment around the NBA is that LaVine will stay in Chicago. Instead, news from people within the NBA itself is suggesting that DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls player likely to be traded.

Why trade DeMar DeRozan?

It’s pretty simple, his contract is expiring and he will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The Bulls could lose DeRozan and get nothing in return. For that reason, some NBA insiders are starting to think DeRozan might have a new home before the last call on Feb. 8, trade deadline day, per Matt Moore of Action Network.

The Bulls and DeRozan have been at odds since the 2022 offseason about a contract extension. At this point, a contract extension isn’t going to happen.

An anonymous NBA executive told HoopsHype (which is under the umbrella of USA Today) that DeMar DeRozan has solid trade value and interest from contending teams.

“DeMar DeRozan is worth a first in this draft in the 20s since it’s a weak draft, and he’s unrestricted at the end of the season. He can be a third scorer on a winning team. I think he’s got some gas left in the tank.”

This comment points to the lack of depth in the 2024 NBA draft. Due to said poor depth, teams are more willing than usual to give up some draft capital to get DeRozan.

The DeMar DeRozan trade rumors have the most credibility out of all Bulls rumors because of his contract situation. The interest in him makes sense, he has shown that he can still score at a high level in the NBA. HIs contract is also extremely valuable for a contending team who is trying to win now.

The executive continued by naming a couple of other Bulls players who could be worth something on the trade market.

“Nikola Vucevic has aged, but he can still shoot and score. If they can get two first-round picks for Alex Caruso, I’d do it.”

These comments are interesting because it shows other front offices are willing to trade for Bulls players. It is important to note however, that there have been no reports suggesting that the Bulls are shopping their players.

When can fans expect a move to be made?

The NBA trade deadline is on February 8th, 17 days from the time of writing this article. If the Bulls are to make any moves it will be by that date.

Many reports have been releasing suggesting that the Bulls have been looking to “reload” the roster. Moving DeRozan would signify the start of another retooling period.

DeRozan previously stated that he remained committed to Chicago, but the time may have come for him to move on. All things considered, if DeRozan gets traded, a late first round pick in return would be fair enough compensation.

