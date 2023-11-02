DeMar DeRozan passes NBA legend Larry Bird on all-time scorers list

On Wednesday night, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan passed NBA legend and hall-of-fame inductee Larry Bird on the NBA all-time scorers list. In 1,036 games played in his career, DeRozan has accumulated 21,794 points in 35,646 minutes which is good for the #38 spot on the scorers list.

Deebo passes Larry Legend! DeMar DeRozan has officially passed Larry Bird to be 38th on the NBA all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/XpC9Jml7NR — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 2, 2023

DeRozan is a 6x NBA all-star that has been named to the all-NBA second team twice and the all-NBA third team once. The 34-year old has also reached the playoffs 7 times in his 15-year NBA career. Bird, on the other hand, is a 12x NBA all-star, 3x MVP, 2x finals MVP, and 3x NBA champion.

Although DeRozan may not have similar career accolades, him passing Bird warrants attention as a potential future hall-of-fame inductee.

Last night, DeMar Derozan has passed Larry Bird for 37th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 21,792 career points! Derozan is very close to jumping Chris Paul on the list, passing Gary Payton, & is chasing Stephen Curry. Where will Derozan finish in his career? Top… pic.twitter.com/f3hHkl0cz3 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) November 2, 2023

As for the Bulls, they would drop a game on the road to the Mavericks 114-105. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic would lead the way offensively with 22 and 21 points respectively. DeMar DeRozan would also chip in 16 as he altered the record books. Struggles have continued for former #4 overall pick Patrick Williams as he was unable to score in the contest.

Patrick Williams has scored 9 points in the past three games. 10/28 – 0 PTS

10/30 – 9 PTS

11/1 – 0 PTS 1:08:37 of playing time combined… pic.twitter.com/OcJcOPKmza — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) November 2, 2023

The Bulls resume play on Friday, November 3rd at home against the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the In-Season tournament.

