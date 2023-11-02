The Chicago Bulls have unveiled their new NBA City Edition uniforms

The Chicago Bulls are getting a new look for a few games this season with their new NBA City Edition uniforms. And the 2023-24 version is paying homage to Chicago Stadium.

The NBA released the new jerseys on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s first in-season tournament play-in games. For the Chicago Bulls, the uniform pays homage to the rich history of Chicago Stadium that hosted the Bulls and Blackhawks for dozens of years. The uniforms will also feature a sponsorship by motorola razr+.

Through meaningful details, the jersey and retail collection pays homage to the memories created at the stadium and the unique architecture of the Chicago Bulls original home that stood on the Near West Side for almost 60 years. The architectural elements are highlighted on the uniform in many places including:

The parallel placement of “Chicago”, representing the historic signage located on the building’s exterior.

The phrase “Madhouse on Madison”, paying tribute to the infamous name the stadium earned due to the incomparable noise produced by the unique architectural design and a 3,663-pipe Barton organ.

Two parallel stripes that run down each side, acknowledging the four-corner window patterning.

An intricately detailed image of the Bulls logo located on the shorts, recognizing that every sign in the stadium was hand-painted with white paint.

A red satin lining, honoring the first-ever event held at the stadium – a boxing match between light heavyweight champion Tommy Loughran and Mickey Walker.

Chicago Bulls history at Chicago Stadium

Home to the Bulls during their 1991-93 NBA Championship three-peat, Chicago Stadium opened its doors in 1929 and first hosted the Bulls in 1967. With steel trusses spanning 266 feet, fans sat anywhere in the arena without having an obstructed view. Furthermore, due to the second and third layers of the bowl being built directly above the first layer, visiting teams experienced “dizzying sights.” As the world’s largest indoor arena of its time, Chicago Stadium gave fans an unforgettable experience immediately upon entrance.

The Bulls will wear these uniforms for two additional In-Season Tournament Games on Nov. 17 vs. the Orlando Magic presented by motorola razr+ and Nov. 28 at the Boston Celtics. Chicago then hosts six City Edition theme nights, where fans will be transported back to Chicago Stadium with 8-bit inspired scoreboard graphics, photo opportunities, nostalgic organ sounds, national anthem performers and more. These games include Nov. 30 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 21 vs. the San Antonio Spurs, Jan. 30 vs. the Toronto Raptors presented by Corona, Feb. 27 vs. the Detroit Pistons presented by Klarna, Mar. 1 vs. Milwaukee presented by SIXT and Apr. 1 vs. the Atlanta Hawks presented by BMO.

For fans looking to some City Edition gear, it will be available online at Shop.Bulls.com or in the Madhouse Team Store located at the United Center.

