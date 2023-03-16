DeMarcus Walker was signed in free agency by the Chicago Bears.

DeMarcus Walker, a new defensive end for the Bears, has no trouble acknowledging this question. Did the quarterback of a team matter while he was considering free-agent offers from other teams in the league?

According to Adam Hoge “Walker on if Justin Fields played a role in signing with the #Bears: “Excuse my French: Abso-fucking-lutely.”

DeMarcus Walker had a lot to say about Justin Fields at his press conference

Here is DeMarcus Walker's entire answer on whether having a QB like Justin Fields helped entice him to sign with the #Bears pic.twitter.com/7T8oV0UtLG — Slavko Bekovic (@SBekovic) March 16, 2023

The Bears and defensive end Walker agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with $16 million guaranteed

Walker spent one season with the Titans after spending four years with the Denver Broncos and one with the Houston Texans. Prior to becoming one of the Titans’ most productive pass rushers in the second half of 2022, he only had 12.5 sacks in his first five seasons. He did this by stepping in for injured Titans starters like Denico Autry.

Last season Justin Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark. He only completed 2,242 passes, though, for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

