Check it out: Newly signed Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson calls out NFC North wide outs in X post

The NFL offseason is always full of excitement. That is, depending on who you root for and what state of affairs they are currently in. Whether it’s big-name free agent signings, blockbuster trades, or draft day rumors; this time period as an NFL fan isn’t one for the faint of heart.

More specifically, this Chicago Bears organization seems excited to say the least. The front office has brought in guys like Keenan Allen, DeAndre Swift, and Kevin Byard with the expectation of turning this culture around. It’s no secret that this team needs to win more games next year, especially with this newly revamped roster.

Rivalries are what make sports, and in the NFL there’s no exception. The NFC North is made up of four teams who absolutely hate each other, and have for quite some time. I believe that’s what makes the NFL different from the other major sports, as the pure competition and hatred seems to come out a little more.

And speaking of rivalries, sparks are flying on social media today after newly signed Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson called out multiple Chicago Bears and NFC North wide outs on the platform X, formally known as Twitter.

He responded to a post made by another user saying the new Lions corners Carlton Davis and himself wouldn’t be enough to cover the elite talent at wide out in the North.

I’ll Strap All That Shi .. Na Go Run & Tell Em https://t.co/LduZvufnzX — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) March 16, 2024

It should definitely be an interesting first matchup between the two teams after this post. With veterans like D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen now together on the same offense, it could spell trouble for opposing secondaries.

The Lions struggled at times during the 2023-24 season covering the pass, and that likely lead to them going after guys like Davis and Robertson to try and bolster the back half of the defense.

