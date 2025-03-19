Chicago Bears 2X Pro Bowl WR signing turns heads

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears telegraphed that they were on the lookout for a certain type of wide receiver when they brought in Rondale Moore for a visit.

Moore didn’t get the job and is currently meeting with other teams in free agency, but it was obvious the Bears were looking for a WR that could also handle return duties on special teams.

DeAndre Carter and Velus Jones Jr. handled those duties in 2024. Jones is with the New Orleans Saints and Carter is still a free agent.

The Chicago Bears signed a two-time Pro Bowl player

On Wednesday, the Bears announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl player Devin Duvernay to the roster.

Via the Bears:

“Duvernay, an AP First-Team All-Pro selection (2021) and two-time Pro Bowler (2021-22) as a return specialist, joins the Bears after spending his first five professional seasons as a member of the Baltimore Ravens (2020-23) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2024). “Since entering the league as a third-round selection (92nd overall) by Baltimore in the 2020 NFL Draft, Duvernay has appeared in 72 career games, starting 25 at wide receiver, amassing 977 receiving yards on 105 receptions (9.3 avg.) and five receiving touchdowns, as well as 222 yards on 31 rushing attempts (7.2 avg.) and one rushing score. “In the return phase, Duvernay owns a career punt return average of 12.0, as well as a kickoff return average of 24.9. Duvernay earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after finishing the season as the NFL’s only returner to rank in the Top 10 in both punt return average (13.8, first) and kickoff return average (24.1, seventh).”

Bears fans react to the signing

Not long after reports surfaced that Duvernay joined Chicago, Bears Twitter was happy to find highlights of the former Texas Longhorn making amazing returns on special teams.

“Devin Duvernay is one of the best and most exciting returners in the NFL. Can’t wait to see if/ how Ben Johnson uses him on offense as well,” posted Caleb Williams Fan Club.

“Need to see Devin Duvernay do this as a Chicago Bear,” posted @bearssznn.

Need to see Devin Duvernay do this as a Chicago Bear

“Ben is smart. He’s helping Caleb out as much as possible. New OL. Draft RB. Short field position with good returners,” wrote a fan.

“A returner named Devin? We’re going to the Super Bowl,” posted another, in reference to Devin Hester.

“Oline addressed, key holes on defense addressed, special teams addressed. Bears definitely have a top 3 offseason so far,” suggested a fan.

“He is a nice gadget guy on an offense. He’s a good returner when he actually makes the right decisions. The problem is often he makes some truly awful decisions about which balls should be returned,” posted a Ravens fan.

