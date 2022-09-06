After an 0-1 start to his LSU career, Brian Kelly is already getting criticism for his late game loss to Florida State?

I know what you’re saying, “it’s only been one game, you can’t judge his LSU tenure just off of one game!” I understand what you’re saying, so I am just going to make generalizations here. Brian Kelly left Notre Dame on very poor terms and is probably public enemy #1 in South Bend, so people were in good spirits watching the end of the LSU v Florida State game Sunday night.

🚨 BLOCKED EXTRA POINT 🚨 Florida State survives after LSU’s 99-yard touchdown drive. WHAT. A. GAME. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/j7F2fUVSY5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 5, 2022

When I heard the news that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU, I was not shocked. I honestly believe that LSU is a better job than Notre Dame. And Kelly has done everything a head coach can do except win a National Championship at ND. And if you want to win a National Championship, the SEC is definitely the place to go.

In Louisiana, the talent to recruit is going to be much better compared to the talent in Indiana. Not to mention the expectations that Notre Dame requires for its student athletes. At LSU, the academics is not a priority like it is at Notre Dame.

There are not many schools that could be considered “better jobs” than Notre Dame, in my opinion I believe that Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, and possibly USC. You can argue Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan as well.

Now let’s get to the worst thing that Brian Kelly has done to start his LSU career. Brian Kelly has made LSU “uncool,” over the last decade, LSU was known for how much swag they have and how they bring up some generational talent athletes. Guys like Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr, and Justin Jefferson, these guys have a certain amount of swag that is once in a lifetime. Not to mention the 2019 LSU team possibly could have been the greatest college football team of all time.

Brian Kelly has come in and absolutely ruined this persona that LSU had been building this past decade. Adopting a fake southern accent and making weird videos with possible recruits are making LSU sort of the butt of every joke in college football.

Brian Kelly has no option but to bring the accent back pic.twitter.com/VvGfT3CSHq — Matt Lively (@mattblively) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile in South Bend, Marcus Freeman is basically doing the complete opposite of Brian Kelly. Freeman is bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in college football in 2023 and 2024 and has been a “breath of fresh air” compared to Kelly in Baton Rouge.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE