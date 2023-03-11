Here is how current and former players are reacting to the Chicago Bears trade

DJ Moore was undoubtedly shocked by Friday’s mega-trade that moved the young wide receiver and a ton of draft picks from the Carolina Panthers to the Chicago Bears in return for the first selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Soon after the deal was announced, players took to Twitter to offer their immediate reaction to the news.

DJ Moore, a star player at the University of Maryland, was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2018 draft. Since then, with 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns off 364 receptions, he has moved up to fourth place among all receivers in the history of the team.

According to Anthony Rizzuti “On Friday, the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears dropped a bombshell—coming to a massive agreement for the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall pick. In exchange for jumping themselves onto the clock—presumably for a quarterback—the Panthers relinquished their first-rounder (No. 9 overall) and a second-rounder (No. 61) for this spring, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and, in the biggest surprise of all, Moore.

The Bears needed to develop around Fields as he enters a crucial third season. It’s a major step in the right direction for Chicago to go after Moore, a No. 1 receiver. The addition of Moore ups the threat level of the Bears’ offense, which is anchored by explosive quarterback Justin Fields. Moore joins a promising wide receiver group that might be active in 2023. The top four wide receivers for the Bears at the moment are DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and Cole Kmet.

