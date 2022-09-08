Domonique Foxworth: Bears QB ‘should demand a damn trade’

Domonique Foxworth made a strong statement

Many analysts have criticized the Chicago Bears for the talent surrounding Justin Fields this season. Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth took it a little too far Thursday. The second-year quarterback is playing behind an offensive line ranked near the bottom on experts’ lists. (For perspective, the Bears starting left tackle, Braxton Jones, is a rookie drafted in the fifth round who didn’t play for a Power 5 university.)

Fields is also lacking in weapons to throw to this season. Other than Darnell Mooney, the Bears’ wide receivers are basically a patchwork unit of free agency signings and a 25-year-old rookie, Velus Jones Jr., who’s currently working to overcome a hamstring injury. While the options for Fields look bleak, so did the possibilities for a first-year general manager Ryan Poles, who is dealing with a crummy cap space situation.

Even with those criticisms, ex-players and analysts have said the team has failed to set up Fields for success. Domonique Foxworth Foxworth made an outlandish statement Thursday about what Fields should request of the Bears. Per Daniel Greenberg, Foxworth said he thinks FIelds should request a trade:

“Justin FIelds should demand a damn trade. The Chicago Bears don’t have enough good players. Their cap is messed up. They didn’t draft and sign all that well. Hold out and force a trade.”

Domonique Foxworth went too far

The Bears royally screwed up by spending their first two draft picks on the secondary. Throughout the season, names will emerge (George Pickens) that would have fit in the Bears’ offense. But Justin Fields is not going to hold out and demand a trade. He needs to prove he has round-one quarterback skills this year. Those are crazy comments from an analyst looking for attention before the season starts.

If anything, Fields should test out how this “revamped” offensive line looks early on the season. If the pressure is too hot at the beginning of the season, Fields should come out of the game after taking a hit for self-preservation. Fields could then take a play from the NBA handbook and have a mysterious Kawhi Leonard or Ben Simmons-like injury this season until the Bears get him help.

