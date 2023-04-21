Chicago Cubs SP Drew Smyly lost his perfect game bid on this miserable play

Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly cruised through the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Friday afternoon. Smyly pitched 7.2 perfect innings against the Dodgers.

In the top of the 8th, David Peralta hit a ball in front of home plate which caused Smyly to collide with catcher Yan Gomes. Whether the play could’ve been made without the collision would be tough to say. The play was labeled a hit, causing Smyly to lose the no-hit bid as well.

THIS is how Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends??? pic.twitter.com/AHaiPZ0pA7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2023

Had Smyly completed the perfect game, he would’ve been the first Chicago Cub to record a perfect game. It also would have been the first perfect game ever at Wrigley Field.

While Smyly was picking apart the Dodger’s lineup, the Cubs managed to put up 13 runs. The Cubs have now put up 10+ runs in 6 games in this young season. Drew Smyly finished the day with 7.2 IP, 1 Hit, and 10 Ks. Jeremiah Estrada came in to pitch the remaining 1.1 innings and recorded 3 strikeouts to secure the 13-0 win.

