The Eagles of this year have accomplished something not seen since the great Bears of 1985.

The 2022 Eagles have sacked Daniel Jones a total of five times in their victory against the Giants on Saturday night, giving them 75 sacks overall in their combined 18 regular-season and postseason games. That ranks third all-time in the NFL.

The 1984 Bears had the most sacks ever with 82 in 18 games, and the 1985 Bears had the second-most with 80 in 19 games. Philadelphia are now among the best.

Favorite stat this week: Eagles have 75 (!) sacks this season including playoffs, 3rd-most by a team in the Super Bowl era. 8 more PHI sacks to break 1984 Bears record. Eagles had 70 reg season sacks; 1st time in Super Bowl era 1 team has 15+ more sacks than any other that year. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 27, 2023

According to Michael David Smith “Philadelphia is averaging four sacks a game, which means if the Eagles play in two more games — the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl — they’re on pace to finish with 83 sacks and break the all-time record

The 1985 bears defense led the league in points allowed (198), yards allowed (4,135) and takeaways (54). Philadelphia finished second in total defense (301.5 yards per game) during the regular season.

