Elvis Andrus and The White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3-million contract.

The White Sox used Andrus to fill in at shortstop for the ailing Tim Anderson for the final two months of the 2022 season. After starting all 1,914 of his career’s games at shortstop, Andrus is anticipated to switch to second base for The White Sox.

Elvis Andrus found his power stroke in Chicago after struggling for the first four months of the 2022 season with Oakland. In 191 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs while slashing.271/.309/.464. With 96 home runs and 335 stolen bases throughout the course of his 14-year career, Andrus had a slash line of.270/.326/.371.

The White Sox will use Andrus as their regular second baseman now that Anderson is healed and returned. Andrus, who has played shortstop exclusively in his 1947 games for the Major League Baseball (MLB) (with a few DH games sprinkled in), is changing positions for the first time in his 14-year MLB career. Andrus has played second base professionally just once, and it was with the Braves rookie ball affiliate back in 2005, during his first pro season.

According to Jeff Passan “After a disastrous 2022 season in which they went 81-81 and placed second in the American League Central division, the White Sox are trying to bounce back this year. They agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with left fielder Andrew Benintendi and will shift Andrew Vaughn from left field to first base, where he will replace Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year, $58.5 million agreement with Houston”.

Elvis Andrus joins a lineup with plenty of potential with Anderson, Benintendi, Vaughn, center fielder Luis Robert, designated hitter Eloy Jimenez and third baseman Yoan Moncada.

