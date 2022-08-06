Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls are expected to hold contract extension talks during training camp.

Last season was turbulent for Nikola Vucevic. He averaged a double-double but often left fans wanting more. Fans questioned his 3-point shooting and defensive ability throughout the season. When the playoffs came around, he became one of the Chicago Bulls’ more dependable players.

There’s no question that Nikola Vucevic is a high-caliber player in this league. Finding consistency in his offensive game will be key to a more impactful 2022-23 season. The Chicago Bulls are expected to engage in contract extension talks with Vučević when training camp begins next month according to Joe Cowley.

Nikola Vucevic’s current contract is a 4-year, $100 million deal that he signed with the Orlando Magic in 2019. The details for a potential extension remain unclear. What is clear is that Nikola Vucevic is a core part of the Chicago Bulls’ current roster. His status in the locker room may be valuable with this roster’s well-documented chemistry. Beyond that, fans want to see more of a defensive presence and an improved 3-point percentage. Vucevic shot 31.4% from 3-point territory last season, which is considerably low compared to his past seasons.

The Chicago Bulls begin training camp next month and preseason starts up in early October. By that point, it seems likely that the Bulls will have extended their center.

