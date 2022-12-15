Even the most loyal of Chicago Fire supporters would not have expected their team to win the MLS Cup in 2022. This was a team in transition with a new coach at the helm and last season was all about making progress.

It was, however, a disappointing campaign and there is considerable room for improvement next year. Having had 12 months to settle into the job and to form his own playing roster, can Ezra Hendrickson legitimately target the playoffs next time around?

A Disappointing Campaign

The Fire never looked likely to make it beyond the regular season and they eventually had to settle for 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Their total of 39 goals was the second worst in the entire MLS and this is an obvious area for concern moving forward.

Chicago Fire managed to keep things tighter at the back, conceding 48 goals in their 34 games. Overall, only four teams finished with fewer points in 2022, so where can coach Hendrickson take this side in 2023?

A Damning Verdict

It won’t be a huge surprise to learn that Chicago Fire are not among the favorites to win the MLS Cup next season. Defending champions Los Angeles FC head the outright winner market, while the chasing pack is led by Philadelphia Union, LA Galaxy, New York City FC and Portland Timbers.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, are way down among the underdogs.

Reasons for Optimism at Soldier Field?

The club are already addressing some of the issues that held them back in 2022. Chicago Fire have recently confirmed the appointment of former stopper Zach Thornton as their new goalkeeping coach.

We have already seen, however, that the problems are in the attacking department where the Fire were so goal-shy in 2022. Much could depend on veteran Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri in that respect. Signed for a club record fee as a designated player in February, the former Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Stoke City player returned a healthy seven goals from midfield last term.

Shaqiri is a threat from set pieces and he should improve on his goals and assists stats moving forward.

The other DP on the Chicago roster is the young Mexican midfielder Jairo Torres. Fire fans have yet to see the best of him, but he’s only 22 and has time to develop.

The Verdict

Chicago Fire have one more Designated Player purchase to use up and they will need to spend wisely. The key issues lie up front where the leading scorer on the roster in 2022 was Jhon Duran with just eight goals.

Colombian center forward Duran received little support from the rest of the strikeforce. Kacper Przybylko scored just five times in 25 games while Fabian Herbers found the net just once.

The stats are damning, but they make it clear as to what Chicago Fire need to do in 2023. They already have one of the tightest defenses in Major League Soccer and the arrival of Zach Thornton should make the back line even stronger.

The real problem lies up front: 39 goals in 34 games is not going to get any side into the playoffs. A prolific striker trade is the priority as preparations begin for 2023.

