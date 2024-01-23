FOCO is releasing a new Connor Bedard Blackhawks Bobblehead!

Collectors and fans alike are in for a treat, as FOCO unveils the highly anticipated “Bobble Dubbles” bobblehead collection that includes a Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Bobble Dubble Bobblehead. The innovative “Bobble Dubble” concept features ten sports superstars from the MLB, NFL, and NHL holding their own scaled down version of themselves as a bobblehead. What sets this collection apart is that it will only be available for purchase for 72 hours and the amount of each bobblehead sold within that 72-hour period will be the final edition size for each one. These unique and eye-catching pieces pay homage to some of sports’ biggest stars, featuring a distinctive twist that sets it apart from traditional bobbleheads.

The Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Bobble Dubble Bobblehead showcases him holding a smaller bobblehead of himself, creating a playful and dynamic display. He stands atop a thematic base with his name displayed in front. With both the player and the mini version of themself bobbling, it makes each one a dual bobblehead. Both showcase Bedard donning the iconic Chicago Blackhawks uniform, complete with the team’s logo and colors. It stands at 8in tall and retails for $60.

The Bobble Dubble collection from FOCO

Also included in this star-studded collection are bobbleheads for Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryce Harper, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Sidney Crosby, Patrick Mahomes, Jason Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Brock Purdy. As previously mentioned, the edition size for each one will be the amount sold within the 72-hour sales period starting at 11:00am est. on Tuesday, 1/23 through 11:00am est. on Friday, 1/26.

Whether you’re an avid collector or a devoted fan of Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, the Bobble Dubble Bobblehead collection is the perfect addition to your memorabilia collection. Its attention-grabbing design makes it an excellent conversation starter, whether displayed in your home, office, or sports cave. With their innovative design and limited-edition status, the bobbleheads in this collection are a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of excitement to their sports memorabilia collection. Don’t miss the chance to add one here!

