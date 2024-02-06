The Blackhawks are back in the winter classic for the first time since 2019

There was a rumor of the Hawks being the next host immediately after the 2024 Winter Classic ended. The NHL wanted to waste no time getting Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 Winter Classic.

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to host the 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on January 1, 2025. The Blackhawks opponent will be the St. Louis Blues.

This news was first reported by Ben Pope the Chicago Sun-Times.

BREAKING: Blackhawks will host the Winter Classic next season at Wrigley Field against the Blues, a source tells the Sun-Times. Story: https://t.co/slWoZJo5Ti — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 6, 2024

Why put the Blackhawks in the 2025 Winter Classic?

Despite the Hawks abysmal performance this season, rookie sensation Connor Bedard’s must-see nature has proven to be a major television draw, making the NHL and its TNT television partner motivated to get him on the biggest possible stage.

This move comes after this years Winter Classic (2024) marked the first time since the events inception that it was not the most viewed regular season game. That honor for the 2023-2024 season belongs to Connor Bedard and his NHL debut versus the Penguins on October 10, 2023.

Next season marks the third time the Blackhawks have hosted the NHL Winter Classic, the second time at Wrigley Field. The Hawks hosted the 2009 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, their opponent was the Detroit Red Wings. The event was incredibly special even though it resulted in a Blackhawks loss.

Wrigley was chosen for a reason to host the second-ever Winter Classic back in 2009, shortly after its inception. Wrigley is one of the most iconic venues across all of North America’s sports, and the view of a hockey rink built across the infield makes for a beautiful scene.

After experimenting with the new kids on the block in Las Vegas and Seattle, the NHL is going back to its roots. Having one of the original six franchises like Chicago host the Winter Classic is a safe but smart choice. One of the oldest and most successful franchises in NHL history, the Hawks have a massive fanbase that will tune in to the game.

Having one of the most exciting and skilled rookies in the NHL also helped the Hawks secure the event.

Connor Bedard has a chance to flip the script in the 2025 Winter Classic

The Chicago Blackhawks have a history of losing in the Winter Classic. One of the original six, the Blackhawks have never won a Winter Classic. The Hawks only outdoor win came during the 2014 Stadium Series. The Hawks hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field, winning 5-1 marking the franchises only outdoor win to date.

Connor Bedard has the chance to get the Blackhawks their first ever Winter Classic win. Bedard has already begun to make himself as a fan favorite in Chicago. Bedard’s rookie season has been electric.

Unfortunately his fantastic rookie season has been shortened by a brutal jaw injury. Fans cannot wait to see Bedard on the ice again. If Bedard can lead the Blackhawks to a win in the 2025 Winter Classic at the iconic and legendary Wrigley Field, he will be on his way to cementing his legacy as one of the Blackhawks best.

We will cover any new details that surface about the 2025 Winter Classic such as uniforms and start time as they become available.

