Blackhawks

BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks C Connor Bedard heads to injured reserve with gruesome injury

2 Mins Read
Connor Bedard and Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard's first career NHL game resulted in ESPN's most viewed regular season NHL game of all time.

The Chicago Blackhawks sent Connor Bedard and a teammate on injured reserve following Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Dec 31, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bedard had to leave the game following a painful hit to the head by Devil’s defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Blackhawks left winger Nick Foligno had a few scuffles with Smith after the hit on Bedard, including one of the most extended fights of the NHL season. Here’s a video of the fight posted by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago:

Chicago Blackhawks: A Connor Bedard injury update

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Dec 31, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

According to a statement by the Blackhawks, Bedard and Foligno were sent on injured reserve Saturday. Bedard suffered a fractured jaw from Smith’s hit. Foligno sustained a fractured left finger.

The 11-26-2 Blackhawks have nine players on injured reserve.

Per The Score, Bedard is reportedly expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury. He will likely miss the Feb. 3 All-Star game due to the injury.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
=Dec 27, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets with left wing Nick Foligno (17) during an overtime period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

