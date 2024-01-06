BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks C Connor Bedard heads to injured reserve with gruesome injury

The Chicago Blackhawks sent Connor Bedard and a teammate on injured reserve following Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Bedard had to leave the game following a painful hit to the head by Devil’s defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Blackhawks left winger Nick Foligno had a few scuffles with Smith after the hit on Bedard, including one of the most extended fights of the NHL season. Here’s a video of the fight posted by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago:

Nick Foligno drops the gloves with Brendan Smith, who injured Connor Bedard in the first period with a big hit. One of the longest fights of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ercUKWN2e5 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

Chicago Blackhawks: A Connor Bedard injury update

According to a statement by the Blackhawks, Bedard and Foligno were sent on injured reserve Saturday. Bedard suffered a fractured jaw from Smith’s hit. Foligno sustained a fractured left finger.

UPDATE: We have placed Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/BZ27gEkcEW — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 6, 2024

The 11-26-2 Blackhawks have nine players on injured reserve.

Per The Score, Bedard is reportedly expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury. He will likely miss the Feb. 3 All-Star game due to the injury.

