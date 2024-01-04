Rookie sensation Connor Bedard can’t help but create NHL history at nearly every turn

Connor Bedard has been selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and the Blackhawks rookie is the youngest player in NHL history to receive the honor.

Bedard will be the youngest player in league history to play in the NHL All-Star Game, at 18 years and 202 days old. He is also the second youngest to appear in an All-Star weekend, behind the late Fleming MacKell, who was 18 years and 16 days old when he played in the All-Star Game back in 1948.

Bedard is also the second Blackhawks rookie to earn NHL All-Star honors, and the first in more than 50 years – joining the late Tony Esposito (1969-1970).

A well-deserved All-Star nod for Connor Bedard

Bedard, 18, was the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft in 2023. He leads the Blackhawks with 33 points – 15 goals and 18 assists – in 37 games played so far this season.

At the time of writing, Connor Bedard leads all NHL rookies in points, assists, goal, and shots. Bedard has been nothing short of sensational

Bedard has been so good in his rookie season he is rivaling some of the NHL greatest rookie seasons ever. Bedard is on pace to finish with around 77 points. That point total would put him in the all-time top 25 for most points in a rookie season.

Bedard could of course finish with more than 77 points. To become the rookie with the highest ever point total, Bedard would have to amass a whopping 132 points. That titanic feat was achieved by Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets in the 1992-1993 season.

Bedard’s incredible skills were even able to move one fan to tears after Bedard’s first career overtime game-winning goal. It is no surprise he has earned his first all-star nod after the performance he has put on so far this season.

Connor Bedard was one of 32 players selected by the NHL to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this coming Feb. 3. Fans will select 12 more players.

Voting for the remaining players is now open at NHL.com/vote, via X (formerly Twitter), and on the NHL app.

