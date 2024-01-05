Trending
Blackhawks

BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks C Connor Bedard suffers painful injury (Watch)

2 Mins Read
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Dec 31, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks All-Star center Connor Bedard suffered a painful injury Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. Devils defenseman Brendan Smith laid a big hit on Bedard early in the first period.

Chicago Blackhawks C suffered a painful injury

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Dec 31, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s video of the hit by Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports Chicago:

Bedard had to leave the game and enter the dressing room with a painful injury. Bedard appeared to suffer a head injury and looked shaken up when he came off the ice.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
=Dec 27, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets with left wing Nick Foligno (17) during an overtime period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Blackhawks left winger Nick Foligno got into a scuffle with Smith after Smith hit Bedard. Per Roumeliotis, Jason Dickerson, who came in for Bedard on the Power Play, scored a goal to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the Devils.

The Blackhawks have not released a statement on Bedard’s injury as of this publishing.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers
Jan 4, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell (43) controls the puck in the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

