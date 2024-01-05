BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks C Connor Bedard suffers painful injury (Watch)

Chicago Blackhawks All-Star center Connor Bedard suffered a painful injury Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. Devils defenseman Brendan Smith laid a big hit on Bedard early in the first period.

Chicago Blackhawks C suffered a painful injury

Here’s video of the hit by Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports Chicago:

Connor Bedard heads to the dressing room after taking a big hit from Brendan Smith. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/YqLPT6pFNT — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

Bedard had to leave the game and enter the dressing room with a painful injury. Bedard appeared to suffer a head injury and looked shaken up when he came off the ice.

Blackhawks left winger Nick Foligno got into a scuffle with Smith after Smith hit Bedard. Per Roumeliotis, Jason Dickerson, who came in for Bedard on the Power Play, scored a goal to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the Devils.

Jason Dickinson scores on the power play for his 13th goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ITgN21SrIB — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

The Blackhawks have not released a statement on Bedard’s injury as of this publishing.

