A new bobblehead from FOCO features Justin Fields and Jim McMahon

With the NFL season right around the corner, Bears fans eagerly wait to see this year’s iteration of the team. Following a 4 year run with previous head coach Matt Nagy, Matt Eberfluse is now the man at the helm. While anticipation for the new coach and his staff is high, fans are more excited to see the second season for quarterback Justin Fields. Fields, who was drafted by former GM Ryan Pace, not only has to show the fans improved play but also the new front office. After an up and down rookie season, it will be critical for the Bears, and Fields’ confidence, that he comes out the gates strong.

While nobody expects the Bears to a Super Bowl contender this year, the hopes are the that one day Justin Fields can lead the team back to hoisting the Lombardi. It’s been more than 30 years since the Bears last won, when the legendary ’85 Bears team took down the Patriots, led by quarterback Jim McMahon.

FOCO just released a Then and Now Bobblehead featuring Jim McMahon and Justin Fields. FOCO’s “Then and Now Collection” takes a beloved franchise player from the past and partners them up with a star from the current team. The bobble features both players in action poses standing atop a field themed base. Behind them is the Soldier Field façade from when McMahon played on the left and how it currently stands on the right. It’s going to be limited to 422 individually-numbered units, retail for $85, and stand at 5in tall.

Earlier this week, FOCO also dropped a Velus Jones Jr. Bears Rookie Bobblehead. This features the rookie wide receiver in an action pose atop a thematic rookie base. It retails for $70, stands at 8in tall, and is limited to just 72 pieces making it highly collectible. It’s close to selling out so don’t wait to add that and the Jim McMahon and Justin Fields Bears Then and Now Bobblehead now!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE