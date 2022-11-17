What many thought would be a rebuilding year for the Bears has been exactly that. The team has struggled to close out games and is in many ways, still learning how to win. While the playoffs are a long shot for this years Bears team, the elevated play of Justin Fields has given the team and every fan something to watch and be excited for the future. Fields has emerged as not only the bears best playmaker, but as one of the NFL’s most talented athletes, recently setting the single game rushing record for a quarterback at 178 yards.

To celebrate this accomplishment and the great sophomore season Fields is having, FOCO recently released a pair of Justin Fields Bighead Bobbleheads. They depict the Bears quarterback in an action pose ready to juke another defender. His name is displayed in front with the Bears logo on the center of the base.

The standard version features Fields in the Bears home jersey and is limited to 222 units. The variant version features him in the Bears white jersey and is limited to just 72 pieces making it highly collectible. Both versions retail for $55 and stand at nearly 10in tall making these the ideal addition to any collection or fancave. Like the rest of FOCO’s collectibles, these are handcrafted and hand painted so no two will be exactly the same. Don’t wait to add the Justin Fields Bighead Bobbleheads to your collection now!

