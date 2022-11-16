BREAKING: Chicago Bears cut linebacker weeks after receiving in trade deal

The Chicago Bears waived a linebacker Wednesday

On Halloween, the Chicago Bears traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith for draft capital and former first-team All-Big 12 linebacker A.J. Klein. Klein has played in two games for the Bears after the trade. He has recorded no snaps for the defense but has six plays on special teams.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bears are releasing Klein Wednesday.

#Bears are releasing linebacker A.J. Klein, per source. Veteran was part of the Roquan Smith trade a few weeks back and should have options. Bears starting rookie Jack Sanborn at MLB. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 16, 2022

The Bears needed to release some players as the team added defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Justin Layne this week. The Bears should have more depth at linebacker here shortly. The Bears have activated Matt Adams this week. Bears undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn has been playing well since Smith was traded away from the Bears. He recorded two sacks in the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. With those players secure in their position with the team, it would make sense for the Bears to move on from Klein.

