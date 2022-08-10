Trending
Former Bears DE Trace Armstrong makes shocking camp visit

Trace Armstrong was watching the Bears practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears had a special guest at training camp Wednesday. Former Bears defensive end Trace Armstrong was spotted watching practice, according to multiple reports.

Armstrong played for the Bears during the 1989-1994 seasons. He then went on to play for the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders. He made the Pro Bowl in 2000.

On Wednesday, he was back on the Bears’ practice field once again, this time as a spectator. He spent time near Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who he represents as his agent. Armstrong also represents head coach Matt Eberflus.

Bears have a lot of former players around

It’s nice to see Armstrong back with the Bears. He’s not the only former player that has been hanging around. Eberflus has made a point to remember former Bears athletes. Former football magnet Charles “Peanut” Tillman” showed rookie Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon how to create turnovers.

The brotherhood of proud former Bears is part of what makes the team special. I’d like to see more reports of former Bears checking out the team.

 

