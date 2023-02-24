BREAKING: Former Bears Head Coach Gets New Coaching Gig

A Former Bears head coach gets a promotion

The Chicago Bears are still living with the painful ramifications of the last regime. One of the figureheads from that group is getting one of the best promotions available in the NFL. After Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy left for an opening in Washington, the vacancy was left open for a former Bears coach.

According to a statement by the Chiefs, Matt Nagy is now the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2016-17 before he took the head coaching job in Chicago. His offense did well in the pre-Patrick Mahomes era, and that led to the Bears taking a gamble on the Andy Reid coaching tree.

Nagy didn’t fix much with the Bears’ offense, and his lack of success is probably why he’s now the offensive coordinator. Bieniemy couldn’t get a head coaching gig even after winning two Super Bowls as an offensive coordinator.

There are rumors Nagy could be the next Chiefs head coach when Reid retires. What an incredible career that could be incoming for the failed Bears coach.

