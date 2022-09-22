Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s job is on the line Thursday

Could this be the end of Mitch Trubisky’s career as a starter?

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is starting his third game for the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night. Trubisky will lead the Steelers’ offense against the Cleveland Browns on the road. Trubisky, who has struggled in his first two games with the Steelers, might have a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh sooner than he’d like.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Steelers coaches are paying close attention to tonight’s Week 3 performance by Trubisky as they decide what course to take the team for the rest of the season. The Steelers expect Trubisky to take chances throwing down the field to save his starting job.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: A look at where things stand with #Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky… and why him taking deep shots is so important. pic.twitter.com/OoiHHvCRPZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2022

Mitch Trubisky’s performance in the Steelers’ first two weeks has fans agitating for rookie Kenny Pickett to replace him. (They were already doing that in early training camp.) It would be a sweet sort of irony if Pickett were to relieve Trubisky following Thursday Night Football. Trubisky took the job away from Mike Glennon following Glennon’s awful performance in TNF against the Packers in Week 4 of the 2017 regular season.

We’ll see what passes Trubisky makes on prime-time streaming Thursday night. If he’s unable to chuck the ball downfield against the Browns, we can anticipate seeing Pickett shortly for the Steelers. According to Rapoport, the Steelers have determined that Pickett will be the future of the team in the future. But Trubisky has an opportunity to put up good tape this season for another starting job.

