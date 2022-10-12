Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad

The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday

On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.

According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football Network, the Saints signed Howard to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Saints signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad, per source. Howard appeared in seven games for the Eagles last season and averaged 4.7 yards per attempt on 86 carries. A need there after losing Latavius Murray and Tony Jones Jr. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 12, 2022

The former Bears running back could be a steal for the Saints. Howard overperformed for the Bears as a fifth-round pick. He rushed for 4,361 yards and 37 touchdowns during his first six years in the NFL. Howard will head to New Orleans averaging 4.3 yards per rush. Howard also has 653 yards receiving and two touchdown catches in his career. He will have to prove he still can be a threat to NFL defenses on the practice squad before being elevated to playing a game for the Saints.

